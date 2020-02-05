NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.05

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $194.05 and traded as high as $234.50. NCC Group shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 411,647 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46. The firm has a market cap of $625.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

