NCC Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:NCC)

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NCC Group stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The company had a trading volume of 472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.70 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

