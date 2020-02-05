Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Neogen worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neogen by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,668 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Neogen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 195,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Neogen by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,360.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,650 shares of company stock worth $14,153,912. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

