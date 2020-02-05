Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $292,846.00 and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. In the last week, Nerva has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.72 or 0.03046889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00199662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029502 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00131311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037132 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

