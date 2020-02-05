Nestree Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $240,599.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044724 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00066052 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000740 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00089896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,373.46 or 0.99390141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000656 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

