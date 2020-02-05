NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in NetGear by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetGear by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 284,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. NetGear has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $779.02 million, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.57.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

