Netrum (NTR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $85.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $72,973.00 and $85.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006134 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

