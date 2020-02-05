Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 10,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,813. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.