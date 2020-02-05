Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 10,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,813. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile
