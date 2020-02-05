Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NBIX stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 606.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,697 shares in the company, valued at $24,826,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

