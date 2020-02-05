New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.22 ($0.87) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), approximately 306,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.19 ($0.84).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $424.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

Get New Energy Solar alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. New Energy Solar’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.