New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

