New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

SNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of SNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. 446,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $8.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 333,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 291,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

