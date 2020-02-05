NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

NGL Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -113.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,327. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

