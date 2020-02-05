Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nike by 1,809.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 648,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nike by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 884,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

