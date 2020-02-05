Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 1.5% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nike by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,799,000 after acquiring an additional 662,007 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Nike by 8,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 475,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 470,154 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,101,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,945. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

