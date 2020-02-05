NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading Up 0.7%

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.21, approximately 48,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 18,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NINOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nomura cut NIKON CORP/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.47.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NIKON CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

