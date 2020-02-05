Nimiq Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $129,152.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $129,152.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,193.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.02058364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.04129750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00743003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00814448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009756 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027253 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00696493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,256,836,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,348,586,080 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

