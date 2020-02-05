Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Niobay Metals Inc (CVE:NBY) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.41, approximately 5,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and a PE ratio of -13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

About Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. The company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium property that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the Province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as MDN Inc and changed its name to Niobay Metals Inc in September 2016.

