NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Cap Reaches $502,966.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $502,966.00 and approximately $2,938.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,831,843 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

