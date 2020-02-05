Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

NDLS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 66,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,301. The company has a market cap of $316.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

