Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Receives $36.67 Average PT from Analysts

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OSB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 233,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,311. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norbord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norbord by 88.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 220,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Norbord by 84.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 170,632 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Norbord by 40.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Norbord by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

