Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,094,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2,153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 323,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 309,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

