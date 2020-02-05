Northeast Bancorp (NBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 24th

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Northeast Bancorp has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

