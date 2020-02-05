Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.11

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.11 and last traded at C$30.06, with a volume of 141555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.79.

Several brokerages have commented on NPI. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.22.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.