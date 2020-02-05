Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after buying an additional 974,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.