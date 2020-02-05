Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

