Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 466.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 292,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.