NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.7%.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.61. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

