Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSEARCA NUHY opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $25.47.

