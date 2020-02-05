Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.24, approximately 15,327 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 359,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

