Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.24, approximately 15,327 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 359,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
