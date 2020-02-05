NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44, approximately 7,234 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Get NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.