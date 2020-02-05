Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.01

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.58. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 50,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

