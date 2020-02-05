NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,308.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $190,859,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,466,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

ADSK opened at $203.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $201.57. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

