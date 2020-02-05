NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

