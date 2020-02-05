NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6,333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

