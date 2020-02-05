NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,062 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1,354.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

