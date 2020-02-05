NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

