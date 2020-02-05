NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 6,524 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,337,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

