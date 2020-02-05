nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NYSE NVT opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in nVent Electric by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

