nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.204-2.314 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.37-0.41 EPS.

NYSE NVT opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. G.Research cut nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Gabelli lowered nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.