nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.204-2.314 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.37-0.41 EPS.
NYSE NVT opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.
In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.
Featured Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.