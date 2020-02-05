nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.37-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $532.62-543.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.53 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CL King began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

nVent Electric stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

