NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 13,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $247.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

