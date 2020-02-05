NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $7,677,493.95 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $18.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,791.77. 18,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,840.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,672.09. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,513.82 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.