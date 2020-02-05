NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $7,677,493.95 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $18.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,791.77. 18,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,840.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,672.09. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,513.82 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVR by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

