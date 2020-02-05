NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

