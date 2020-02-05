Nxt Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Nxt has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Livecoin. Nxt has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $2.38 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006057 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Upbit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, CoinEgg, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

