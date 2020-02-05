Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $275.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 465645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.50 ($3.58).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

In other news, insider Peter Dubens bought 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24). Also, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,808,426 shares of company stock worth $696,870,572.

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

