Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $252.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

