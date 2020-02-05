Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. 277,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,365. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.