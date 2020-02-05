Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 545,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,129. Olin has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

