Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.12-3.20 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.32.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. 1,073,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,413. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

